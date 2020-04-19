UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 2,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Turkey coronavirus death toll tops 2,000

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey on Sunday announced 127 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,017.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted an image showing there were 3,977 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, bringing total reported infections to 86,306.

Turkey is the worst affected country in the middle East, ahead of Iran, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Turkish authorities have undertaken nearly 635,000 tests while almost 12,000 people have recovered from the virus, the minister said.

The government has taken a series of measures to limit the spread of the virus including closing schools and universities, and banning mass gatherings.

This weekend 31 cities including the capital Ankara and Istanbul were under lockdown for a second time, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said all-day weekend curfews would continue as long as they were necessary.

The interior ministry on Saturday extended a ban on intercity travel by land, air and sea in the same 31 cities for 15 more days.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Iran Turkey Same Ankara Istanbul Middle East Tayyip Erdogan Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage digitally celebrate ..

22 minutes ago

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

37 minutes ago

National Ambulance launches campaign urging respon ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Culture records more than 4,000 remote worki ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues to repatriate Emirati citizens and c ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.