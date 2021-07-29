UrduPoint.com
Turkey Courts Biden With Kabul Airport Offer

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkey is offering to protect Kabul's strategic airport after US forces leave in what experts view as a high-risk bid to improve Ankara's strained ties with Washington.

Keeping the air hub safe from advancing Taliban forces became a major issue after US President Joe Biden called an end to Washington's 20-year involvement by ordering all troops out of Afghanistan by the end of next month.

Hamid Karzai International Airport offers the safest route for embassy staff and humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn country.

Its fall could leave Afghanistan largely cut off from the world.

Ankara's surprise proposal gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a chance to build a rapport with Biden during their first meeting at a NATO summit in June.

Turkish officials play down the diplomatic aspects of the mission and stress the importance of relieving the suffering in Afghanistan.

"Our objective is to make sure Afghanistan is not closed to the outside world, that it is not isolated," a Turkish diplomatic source said.

The United Nations this month said 18 million people -- or half the Afghan population -- needed assistance, while half of all children under the age of five suffered from acute malnutrition.

