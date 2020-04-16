UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Daily Death Toll Exceeds 100 For Second Day In A Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Turkey daily death toll exceeds 100 for second day in a row

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey's single-day death toll from coronavirus exceeded 100 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, the health minister tweeted, while the number of daily cases surged over 4,000.

The country registered 115 COVID-19 deaths and 4,281 new cases for the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on his official Twitter account.

Tuesday's toll stood at 107.

With the latest figures, Turkey's fatalities have reached 1,518 and the number of cases nearly 70,000.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced another curfew for next weekend including Istanbul and Ankara.

The government has taken a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus including closing schools and universities and banning mass gatherings.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

31 minutes ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

1 hour ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.