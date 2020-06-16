UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Daily Virus Cases Double From Early June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Turkey daily virus cases double from early June

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey's health minister on Monday warned citizens against complacency as daily coronavirus cases doubled compared with figures in early June.

The country registered 1,592 new cases and 18 COVID-19 deaths for the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on his official Twitter account.

There were 786 infections in a 24-hour period on June 2. At the height of the pandemic, Turkey recorded over 5,000 daily cases in April.

Koca's tweets often remonstrate those ignoring the continued dangers from the pandemic.

In capital letters, he wrote on Monday: "The increases are intensifying in certain areas" but did not offer further information.

"Will it be complacency or a fight? We will be able to control the spread if we all adhere to the mask and distancing rule," Koca added in lower case lettering.

In recent weeks, Turkey has allowed intercity travel including the resumption of domestic flights, reopened cafes and restaurants, and ended weekend lockdowns.

With the latest figures, Turkey's fatalities have reached 4,825 and the total number of cases are nearly 180,000.

Between April and late May, Turkey was under weekend curfews as the government sought to avoid a full lockdown like in France in a bid to keep the economy going.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) raised concerns last week over the move to ease restrictions as the reality of the situation in Turkey was not made clear.

"We haven't been able to fully overcome the first wave yet," Cavit Isik Yavuz, a member of the TTB's group focused on coronavirus, said during an online press conference.

The TTB said on June 12 there was "no evidence" the outbreak had been brought under control, contradicting Turkish officials' statements last month.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter France April May June All From Government 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

46 minutes ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

3 hours ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.