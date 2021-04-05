Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over open letter

Ankara, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey on Monday detained 10 retired admirals after a letter signed by more than 100 of them warned against a possible threat to a treaty governing the use of Turkey's key waterways.

The Ankara chief public prosecutor's office said arrest warrants have been issued for the 10. Prosecutors also ordered four other suspects to report to Ankara police within three days, opting not to detain them because of their age.