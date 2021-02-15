Turkey detains 718 over alleged Kurdish militant links

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkish police on Monday detained 718 people across 40 cities over alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants it blames for executing 13 Turks in northern Iraq.

The interior ministry did not give details on where the raids took place but said heads of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in cities and districts were among those detained. The HDP is Turkey's second-largest opposition party.