UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Eases Most COVID-19 Restrictions As Pandemic Stabilizes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Turkey eases most COVID-19 restrictions as pandemic stabilizes

ANKARA, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Friday cancelled most of its COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events, and lifted nighttime and Sunday curfews after daily infection numbers remain steadily around 5,000 cases.

The intercity travel restrictions and limits on guests at restaurants and wedding parties are also lifted, said the interior ministry in a statement said.

It added that concerts and festivals are also allowed on the condition that the music must end by midnight.

But wearing masks is still mandatory in the country, it stressed.

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 5,288 new COVID-19 cases, including 462 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,430,940.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 42 to 49,774, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,300,504 after 6,219 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Music Turkey Marriage Sunday From

Recent Stories

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

12 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.