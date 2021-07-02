Turkey eases most COVID-19 restrictions as pandemic stabilizes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Friday cancelled most of its COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events, and lifted nighttime and Sunday curfews after daily infection numbers remain steadily around 5,000 cases.

The intercity travel restrictions and limits on guests at restaurants and wedding parties are also lifted, said the interior ministry in a statement said.

It added that concerts and festivals are also allowed on the condition that the music must end by midnight.

But wearing masks is still mandatory in the country, it stressed.

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 5,288 new COVID-19 cases, including 462 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,430,940.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 42 to 49,774, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,300,504 after 6,219 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.