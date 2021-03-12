Turkey, Egypt resume first diplomatic contacts since 2013: Ankara

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey and Egypt have had their first diplomatic contacts since breaking off relations in 2013, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"We have had contacts both at the level of intelligence and foreign ministries with Egypt. Diplomatic-level contacts have started," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

zak/lc