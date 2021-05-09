UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, EU Should Build Up Their Future Together'

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Turkey, EU should build up their future together'

ISTANBUL, 9 May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :) - Turkey's deputy foreign minister on Sunday said both Turkey and the EU should build up their future together.

"Our past, history, geography, trade, sport, art and culture are common. We should also a build up our future together," Faruk Kaymakci, who is also the country's director for EU affairs, said in a video message on Europe Day.

Kaymakci said May 9 is the symbol of peace, stability, building together and integration in Europe.

"Since 1999, after Turkey was officially declared as a candidate for the EU, we started to celebrate Europe Day in our country as well," he said. "We believe that our future is common ... the EU can be stronger and a global player with a strong Turkey.

" Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987, with accession talks beginning in 2005. However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations on 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

As of May 2016, 16 chapters had been opened and one concluded. But in December 2016, member countries announced that new chapters would not be opened.

Since then, Ankara has held many negotiations with bloc officials, insisting that Turkey wants to open Chapter 23 on the judiciary and fundamental rights and Chapter 24 on justice, freedom, and security

Related Topics

Europe Turkey France Germany Ankara May December Sunday 2016 From Opposition

Recent Stories

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.