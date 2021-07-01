Turkey exits treaty combatting violence against women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ankara, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Turkey on Thursday formally exited a treaty combatting femicide and domestic abuse, in a controversial move defended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but condemned by the West and rights groups.

Erdogan sparked outrage in March by pulling out of the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention.

There were protests on Thursday evening across Turkey including the capital Ankara and Istanbul as people rallied in support of the convention.

The 2011 pact, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to adopt legislation linked to the prosecution of crimes including marital rape and female genital mutilation.

Erdogan's move came as he clings on to support from conservative and nationalist groups to maintain his 18-year rule.

Rights organisations say Erdogan's decision will put women at greater risk of violence when femicide is already prevalent in Turkey.

"We're very frustrated. Every day a woman who we know or don't know is murdered. There's no guarantee that we will not be subject to the same treatment tomorrow," Nevin Tatar, 35, said during the demonstration in Istanbul.

Several hundred people attended the protest, some with rainbow flags, chanting: "We're not going to be silent, we're not scared, we won't obey!"