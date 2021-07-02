UrduPoint.com
Turkey Exits Treaty Combatting Violence Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Istanbul, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Police fired tear gas at protesters in Istanbul demonstrating against Turkey's controversial exit on Thursday from a treaty combatting femicide and domestic abuse.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sparked international outrage in March by pulling out of the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention.

Hundreds of people rallied in support of the convention on Thursday evening in Istanbul but the protest became tense after police did not allow them to walk to the popular Taksim Square, an AFP correspondent said.

The protesters pushed against barricades despite repeated warnings by police.

There were demonstrations across Turkey including the capital Ankara, which ended peacefully.

The 2011 pact, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to adopt legislation linked to the prosecution of crimes including marital rape and female genital mutilation.

Erdogan's move came as he clings on to support from conservative and nationalist groups to maintain his 18-year rule.

Rights organisations say Erdogan's decision will put women at greater risk of violence when femicide is already prevalent in Turkey.

"We're very frustrated. Every day a woman who we know or don't know is murdered. There's no guarantee that we will not be subject to the same treatment tomorrow," Nevin Tatar, 35, said during the demonstration in Istanbul.

The protesters including some with rainbow flags, chanted earlier on Thursday: "We're not going to be silent, we're not scared, we won't obey!"

