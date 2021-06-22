UrduPoint.com
Turkey Expands On-site Vaccination COVID-19 In Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Turkey on Tuesday expanded on-site vaccination against COVID-19 to include shopping malls and business centers in the country's largest city Istanbul.

In one of the biggest shopping malls of the city's European side, employees and visitors stood in a long queue in front of a mobile health desk, footage aired by the NTV broadcaster showed.

According to the report, visitors do not need to make appointments from the health ministry's vaccination system to receive their shots at the malls.

Meanwhile, in PERPA Trade Center, where small and medium-sized enterprises are located, on-spot vaccinations started as of Tuesday morning, the center's management announced in a press release.

The vaccinations at the center, home to more than 4,500 enterprises and one of Istanbul's busiest business centers, will be available until Friday, it added.

Several mobile vaccination stations have also been established in some of Istanbul's district municipalities.

The Bahcelievler municipality on the European side of the city said more than 250 municipal employees, who work in close contact with people, have received their jabs.In Istanbul, which has a population of over 16.5 million, the number of vaccines administered so far has approached 8 million, the health ministry's latest data revealed.

Over 5.5 million citizens have received their first doses, and 2.4 million have taken two shots.Turkey started its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January, and so far it has administered 43.3 million doses of vaccines.

