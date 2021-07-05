UrduPoint.com
Turkey Expresses Grief As Migrant Boat Sinks Off Tunisian Coast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Turkey expresses grief as migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast

ANKARA , 5 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) -:Turkey on Monday expressed grief after a boat with 127 migrants on board sank off the eastern coast of Tunisia on Sunday.

Some 84 of 127 migrants have been rescued by Tunisian authorities while the remaining are still missing.

"This tragedy in the Mediterranean is neither the first nor will it be the last. Turkey regrets these tragic incidents and losses on the migration routes," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement noted that 866 immigrants have lost their lives in the Mediterranean. "Saving lives at sea is both a conscientious and legal obligation for states," it said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

