Turkey extends condolences over deadly US building collapse

ISTANBUL, 26 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :– Turkey has extended condolences over Thursday's deadly building collapse in the US state of Florida.

"We have received with sorrow that there were dead and injured due to the collapse of a 12-storey building on June 24, 2021 in Florida, US, and that many people were left under the rubble," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We convey our condolences to the people and administration of the US and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

At least four people are dead and 159 are missing after a residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida on Thursday.