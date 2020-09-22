Turkey, Greece agree east Med talks: Turkish presidency

Ankara, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey and Greece are ready to start talks over disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish presidency said Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to open negotiations during a three-way videoconference between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council chief Charles Michel on Tuesday, said the statemnent.