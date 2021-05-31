UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Greece Smooth Relations After Ankara Spat

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Turkey, Greece smooth relations after Ankara spat

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Greece and Turkey on Monday smoothed over their most recent diplomatic spat by setting up a June meeting between their respective leaders, officials said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said after holding talks with his Turkish counterpart in Athens.

The talks in Athens between Dendias and Mevlut Cavusoglu were designed to "attempt a procedure of preliminary understanding" and "gradually normalise" relations, Dendias said.

A "limited list" of economic partnerships had also been agreed, Dendias said, without elaborating.

Cavusoglu said Turkey wanted to pursue talks with Greece "without prerequisites and without terms," according to the official translation.

The ministers did not take any questions from reporters.

