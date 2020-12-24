Turkey hands exiled journalist 27-year jail sentence

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the exiled former editor-in-chief of the Cumhuriyet daily to more than 27 years in jail on espionage and terror charges for one of the reputable paper's stories.

The court found Can Dundar -- who fled to Germany in 2016 -- guilty in connection with an article about an alleged Turkish arms shipment.

He was sentenced to 18 years and nine months for "securing confidential information for espionage" and eight years and nine months for "aiding a terrorist group" led by US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish government blames the cleric for orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.