Turkey holds 110 over terror links: police sources

Diyarbakir, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkey on Tuesday detained 110 people in 21 provinces, including Kurdish majority Diyarbakir, over alleged terror links, police sources told AFP.

The sources referred to the mass raids as a "counter-terror" operation.

State media TRT reported that police held people suspected of financing the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) or roping in new members to the group.

Deemed a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union and Turkey, the PKK has been waging a decades-long armed struggle against Ankara for greater autonomy for the Kurdish minority.