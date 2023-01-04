UrduPoint.com

Turkey Hosts Syria Opposition After Outreach To Assad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Turkey hosts Syria opposition after outreach to Assad

Istanbul, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Turkey on Tuesday hosted the leaders of Syria's opposition in a bid to assuage their concern following its overtures to Damascus.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted images of his meeting in Ankara with the opposition Syrian National Council chief Mahmut al-Maslat and other leaders.

The talks came less than a week after the defence chiefs of Turkey and Syria held landmarks negotiations in Moscow -- the first such meeting since 2011.

"We reiterated our support to the Syrian opposition and people in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2254," Cavusoglu said in reference to a 2015 United Nations call for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

Ankara became a sworn enemy of Damascus when it began backing rebel efforts to topple President Bashar al-Assad at the start of the Syrian civil war 12 years ago.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who called Assad a "terrorist" in 2017 -- has opened up to the idea of meeting the Syrian leader.

Erdogan has suggested that the talks between the defence chiefs be followed up by a meeting between the foreign ministers that could set up a potential presidential summit.

Cavusoglu said he expects to meet his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Moscow in the second half of January.

But Assad's regime appears cool to Erdogan's outreach efforts.

- 'Extended hand' - Some analysts believe that Assad will not agree to meet Erdogan before Turkey holds a general election -- now scheduled for no later than June.

Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said it was "too early to say right now" when the two presidents might meet.

"How all of this unfolds depends on the regime's attitude," Kalin told NTV television.

"Turkey has extended its hand. We do not think that they will leave this hand hanging." Erdogan's hopes for talks with Assad follow calls from Turkey's main opposition party for Ankara to pull back its troops from Syria and make peace with Damascus.

The opposition is pressing Erdogan to speed up the "voluntary" return of nearly four million Syrians who fled the fighting to Turkey.

Anti-refugees sentiments are running high in Turkey ahead of the election and Erdogan has hardened his once-accepting stance towards people displaced by war.

Kalin confirmed that Ankara was now pressing Damascus "to take steps for the return of refugees and the humane treatment of displaced Syrians".

The mooted reconciliation has alarmed Syrian opposition leaders and supporters who reside mostly in parts of the war-torn country under Ankara's indirect control.

It has also caused concern in Washington, but won strong backing in Moscow -- the main military backer of Assad.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Moscow Turkey Washington Damascus Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January June 2017 2015 TV All From Refugee Million Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

1 hour ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

2 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.