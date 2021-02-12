UrduPoint.com
Turkey: Industrial Output Rose 9% Year-on-year In December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey's industrial production index in December rose 1.3% on a monthly basis and 9% on an annual basis, the country's statistical authority said Friday.

The manufacturing index saw the highest year-on-year rise among industrial sub-sectors, with 9.5%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up 4.9%, while the mining and quarrying index rose 6% during the same period.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of 2020, calendar-adjusted industrial production climbed 10.1% compared with the previous year's same quarter.

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 4.8% compared to the previous quarter.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without Calendar and holiday-originating effects.

