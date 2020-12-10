UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Italy Eyeing $30B Trade Volume

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Turkey, Italy eyeing $30B trade volume

ISTANBUL/ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey and Italy are aiming to reach a bilateral trade volume of $30 billion from the current $20 billion, the Turkish trade minister said Thursday.

Italy is an important trader partner serving as the third-largest export destination for Turkish goods and is the fourth-largest importer for the country, said Ruhsar Pekcan at the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting.

Turkey also sees Italy as a strategic partner in mutual investments, she added.

Noting that Turkey has a young and highly qualified population, she said the country is advancing in the fields of innovation, value addition and design.

"This means joint investment, business and trade opportunities in many sectors for Italian and Turkish companies," she added.

She also said that during the JETCO meeting, official and technical issues were discussed by the participants.

Nail Olpak, the chairman of Turkish Foreign Economic Relations board (DEIK), said it is important to update the EU Customs Union.

After the meeting, the second term protocol of JETCO was signed.

Related Topics

Business Turkey Young Italy From Billion

Recent Stories

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

8 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

8 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

8 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.