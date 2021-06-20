UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, Japan Advances Into Women's Volleyball Nations League Semifinals

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Turkey, Japan advances into women's Volleyball Nations League semifinals

RIMINI, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) --:Turkey and Japan marched towards the women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) semifinals after sweeping South Korea and Germany 3-1 here on Saturday.

Although there is still one round left in the women's round-robin preliminaries, Turkey and Japan, who have recorded 11 wins and 30 points respectively, have already secured their positions in the final four.

"We are very proud. It was an important victory for us. Now we will play in the final four, but the round-robin is not over yet, as we have one more game together against Brazil," said Cansu Ozbay of Turkey after the match.

China beat Poland in three straight sets 26-24, 25-22 and 25-16 to claim its sixth victory in a row, improving its win-loss record to 9-5.

China produced a total of 57 attacks in Saturday's game against Poland's 47. Zhang Changning scored a game-high 21 points, while Li Yingying and Yuan Xinyue combined for 30 points. Poland's best scorer was Martyna Lukasik with 17 points.

"China is a great team. They have lots of experienced and great players. We could have dug more balls - I think this element was difficult for us to dig their spikes," said Lukasik. "I'm happy that we could play against them. They showed us some good volleyball, so we need to watch the video from this match, analyze it and learn from this game."

Related Topics

Turkey China Germany Brazil Poland Japan South Korea Women From Best

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

15 seconds ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

25 minutes ago

Knowledge Platform launches Exam Prep Master for s ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.