Turkey launches series of operations against 130 suspects over failed coup

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkish authorities on Friday launched a series of operations across the country to detain at least 130 suspects over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Following the orders of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices in Istanbul, Ankara, Balikesir, and Konya, police launched simultaneous operations in 45 provinces, the Hurriyet daily said.

The suspects, including military personnel, lawyers, and police officers, allegedly contacted the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen via various means, according to Hurriyet.

Since the beginning of August, Turkish prosecutors had ordered the detention of at least 373 suspects, including soldiers on active duty.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.