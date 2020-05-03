UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Lifts Ban On Export Of Medical Equipment To Fight Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Turkey lifts ban on export of medical equipment to fight virus

Istanbul, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Turkey on Saturday lifted restrictions on the export of medical supplies, a move that should facilitate the sale of equipment to western countries where there have been shortages.

The Commerce Ministry lifted the restrictions on the sale abroad of respirators, intubators and disinfectants such as ethanol, according to a decree published in the official journal.

Previously the sale of such supplies was either prohibited or subject to a requirement to obtain authorisation from the Turkish government, with permission given sparingly.

"These restrictions were put in place temporarily in response to the pandemic. The decision to allow exports reflects... Turkey's growing capacity to contain the coronavirus," a presidential official told foreign media.

The lifting of the restrictions represents an opportunity for Turkish companies which have considerably increased their production capacities since the start of the pandemic, at a time when many countries are still struggling to obtain adequate supplies of medical equipment.

Unlike other countries, Turkey has no shortage of respirators or masks.

Ankara, which has been playing the diplomatic card on medical aid since the start of the crisis, sent a military plane full of equipment to Somalia on Saturday, the Defence ministry said.

Turkey has recorded more than 3,300 COVID-19 deaths with nearly 125,000 infections.

Related Topics

Somalia Shortage Exports Turkey Sale Commerce Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Rises by 474 to 28,71 ..

31 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Reaches Monthly ..

31 minutes ago

Afghan Authorities Extend Isolation Regime in Larg ..

34 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seism ..

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 240,000 Globally - Joh ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.