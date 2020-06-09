Turkey lifts confinement order for over-65s, under-18s

(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey will remove confinement rules on people over 65 years old and those under 18, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Around 7.5 million over-65s will now be able to go out every day from 10 am to 8 pm, Erdogan said, relaxing a measure that had almost entirely forbidden them from going outside since March 21.

A similar prohibition imposed on under-18s on April 4 was also lifted, with the condition that young people still have to be with their parents when they are out, Erdogan said.

Turkey has eased most of the restrictions brought in to stem the virus -- from reopening restaurants to allowing mass prayers at mosques -- but the Turkish leader warned citizens must still wear masks outside and keep social distancing.

"We need to get ourselves used to the reality that the new normal will continue for a while more," he said.

Erdogan said cinemas and theatres would reopen from July 1.