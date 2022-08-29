UrduPoint.com

Turkey Marks 30th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties With Bosnia And Herzegovina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Turkey marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Turkish diplomatic relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey on Monday vowed to boost "deep-rooted historical, human and cultural ties" between the countries in all areas.

"We are determined to strengthen and add new dimensions to the existing excellent relations between Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina and to further these relations for the benefit of our peoples and partners," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement marking the anniversary of ties, which were established on Aug. 29, 1992.

Turkey was among the first countries to recognize the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina when it was declared in 1992, from the breakup of Yugoslavia.

"The peace and stability of the region and Europe are directly linked to the peace and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is important to focus on preserving the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious social fabric of Bosnia and Herzegovina and increasing the development and welfare of Bosnia and Herzegovina," the ministry statement said.

Turkey will continue to contribute to the development of regional cooperation in fields such as trade, investment, energy, transportation, culture, and education, and act in solidarity against all forms of terrorism, it added.

According to the statement, Ankara and Sarajevo show close solidarity and cooperation on international platforms and regional formats such as trilateral consultation mechanisms.

"In this period of increasing challenges in our region, as two friendly and brotherly countries, we continue to promote security and development in a wide geography stretching from the Balkans to the entire European continent.

"We believe that the European Union and Euro-Atlantic integration of our region is an important element in ensuring lasting peace and stability in all of Europe," it added.

