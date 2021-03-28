UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Marks Success In Care Homes Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:30 PM

Turkey marks success in care homes against COVID-19

ANKARA,,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :- Turkey is among the most successful countries in saving the lives of the elderly in nursing and care homes, despite having a high number of coronavirus cases.

Thanks to effective measures taken in nursing and care homes, Turkey prevented outbreaks in facilities.

In the countries most affected by the pandemic, around 50% and more of all deaths from the virus are from the elderly living in nursing homes, according to Turkey's Director of Services for the Disabled and Elderly.

According to the directorate, in Turkey, less than 10% of coronavirus-related deaths occurred in nursing and care homes.

The country started to implement measures in care homes in February 2020 by restricting visits and monitoring temperatures of residents at least four times a day.

In April 2020, all facilities serving the elderly were instructed to switch to a 14-day fixed shift system and COVID-19 tests were conducted on personnel coming from outside and going out.

If one tests positive for the virus, that individual is treated at the hospital. Those who got their treatment process is completed are followed up in isolation institutions for 14 days after they are discharged from the hospital.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at greater risk of requiring hospitalization or dying if diagnosed with COVID-19.

The measures taken at nursing and care homes in Turkey have been shown as a model several times by the World Health Organization (WHO).

- Vaccinations completed for people 65+ On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign, starting with health care workers and top officials to encourage public confidence in vaccines.

As of March 18, the vaccinations of people who are older than 65 and health care workers have been completed, said Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Aged 65 and above constitutes 9.5% of the population and was nearly 8 million in 2020, where the country is 66th among 167 countries in the ranking of elderly population ratio, according to Turkey's Statistical Institute (TUIK).

The country's case tally passed 3.12 million, with 28,731 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, while the nationwide death toll reached 30,619, with 157 fatalities in the past day.

Related Topics

World Turkey February March April 2020 All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE welcomes global talent in new vis ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 28, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

12 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

11 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.