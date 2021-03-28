Turkey marks success in care homes against COVID-19

ANKARA,,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :- Turkey is among the most successful countries in saving the lives of the elderly in nursing and care homes, despite having a high number of coronavirus cases.

Thanks to effective measures taken in nursing and care homes, Turkey prevented outbreaks in facilities.

In the countries most affected by the pandemic, around 50% and more of all deaths from the virus are from the elderly living in nursing homes, according to Turkey's Director of Services for the Disabled and Elderly.

According to the directorate, in Turkey, less than 10% of coronavirus-related deaths occurred in nursing and care homes.

The country started to implement measures in care homes in February 2020 by restricting visits and monitoring temperatures of residents at least four times a day.

In April 2020, all facilities serving the elderly were instructed to switch to a 14-day fixed shift system and COVID-19 tests were conducted on personnel coming from outside and going out.

If one tests positive for the virus, that individual is treated at the hospital. Those who got their treatment process is completed are followed up in isolation institutions for 14 days after they are discharged from the hospital.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at greater risk of requiring hospitalization or dying if diagnosed with COVID-19.

The measures taken at nursing and care homes in Turkey have been shown as a model several times by the World Health Organization (WHO).

- Vaccinations completed for people 65+ On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign, starting with health care workers and top officials to encourage public confidence in vaccines.

As of March 18, the vaccinations of people who are older than 65 and health care workers have been completed, said Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Aged 65 and above constitutes 9.5% of the population and was nearly 8 million in 2020, where the country is 66th among 167 countries in the ranking of elderly population ratio, according to Turkey's Statistical Institute (TUIK).

The country's case tally passed 3.12 million, with 28,731 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, while the nationwide death toll reached 30,619, with 157 fatalities in the past day.