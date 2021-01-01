UrduPoint.com
Turkey Marks Sudan's National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

ANKARA, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday celebrated Sudan's National Day, marking its independence from nearly a half-century-long British rule. "Happy National Day to friendly and brotherly Sudan," the ministry said on Twitter.

Attaching an info-graphic to the tweet, the ministry said Turkey and Sudan established diplomatic ties in 1957, a year after Sudan announced its independence in 1956. In 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid the country's first visit to Sudan at the level of president.

During Erdogan's visit, establishment of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries was agreed.

Turkey's investments in Sudan totals $600 million, according to the ministry.

The Turkish-Sudanese Research and Training Hospital in Nyala, South Darfur began its operations in 2014, it added. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also took to Twitter to mark the day.

"I congratulate friendly and brotherly Republic of Sudan's National Day with my heartfelt feelings. Our strong support for Sudan's welfare and stability will continue," Cavusoglu said, tweeting both in Turkish and Arabic.

