Turkey may do more to protect labor market amid COVID-19'

ANKARA,30 April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :– Turkey has taken a host of steps to protect both workers and businesses from the long-term economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and may do more if further needs emerge, the chair of parliament's Health, Family, Labor and Social Affairs Commission told Anadolu Agency.

While taking measures to protect public health amid the pandemic, Turkey launched a social assistance program in March 2020 to minimize the fallout of the virus on the labor market, Recep Akdag said ahead of Saturday's May Day holiday, which honors workers nationwide.

In the months that followed, the country expanded the framework of the program in line with subsequent developments.

The support provided so far by Turkey's Social Protection Shield program to cater to public needs during the pandemic has topped 60 billion Turkish liras ($8.1 billion), he said.

The aid includes short-time work allowances, unpaid leave cash support, unemployment benefits, and normalization support.

More than 30 billion Turkish liras ($4.05 billion) was paid to 3.7 million people under the short-time work allowance, Akdag stressed, adding that nearly 10 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion) was given to workers who took unpaid leave.

Turkey also introduced a ban on employee layoffs while encouraging unpaid leave and increased the duration of the compensatory working practice.

Some 22 different insurance premium incentives, supports, and discounts are applied to protect and boost employment amid the pandemic, according to data compiled by the Turkish Presidency.

The government encouraged businesses to increase employment with an Additional Employment Incentive, Return to Work Incentive, and Premium Support for Women, Young People and Vocational Qualification Certificate, the presidency said.