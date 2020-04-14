UrduPoint.com
Turkey MPs Back Law Freeing Thousands Of Prisoners Over Coronavirus

Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Turkey MPs back law freeing thousands of prisoners over coronavirus

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Turkish parliament on Tuesday approved a law that allows for the release tens of thousands of prisoners as a safety measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

"The draft has become law after being accepted," the official Twitter account for the parliament's general assembly said.

Rights groups including Human Rights Watch criticised the law because detainees charged under controversial anti-terrorism laws are not included.

