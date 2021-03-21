Turkey Nabs 3 FETO Terror Suspects En Route To Greece
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:50 PM
EDIRNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :At least three suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) trying to flee to Greece were arrested in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, a security source said on Sunday.
The suspects, identified only by the initials B.C., I.C., and M.O.
, were nabbed in the Meric district and were referred to the district gendarmerie command.
FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.
Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.