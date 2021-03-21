Turkey nabs 3 FETO terror suspects en route to Greece

EDIRNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :At least three suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) trying to flee to Greece were arrested in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, a security source said on Sunday.

The suspects, identified only by the initials B.C., I.C., and M.O.

, were nabbed in the Meric district and were referred to the district gendarmerie command.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.