Turkey nabs 7 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

BALIKESIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces nabbed at least seven members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) as they tried to illegally flee to Greece, security sources said on Friday.

The suspects, including five dismissed police officers, were trying to flee to Greece's Lesbos Island from the coast of Ayvalik district in Turkey's northwestern Balikesir province on a boat.

The Turkish Coast Guard received information that a boat in Turkish territorial waters off the Ciplak Island was heading towards the Lesbos Island.

Two other suspects were also arrested on charges of migrant smuggling.FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.