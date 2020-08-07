Turkey neutralizes 17 PKK/YPG terrorists last 24 hours

ANKARA, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces have neutralized 17 PKK terrorists in the last 24 hours, according to a statement by country's National Defense Ministry.

"Our heroic soldiers have neutralized 17 terrorists in last 24 hours, 57 terrorists have been neutralized in total in the last 10 days," the statement said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.