Turkey Neutralizes 33 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Turkey neutralizes 33 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces have neutralized 33 PKK terrorists and destroyed more than 50 terror targets as part of its anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The two senior members of the terror group were among the terrorists neutralized in the Gara region during the second phase of Operation Claw-Eagle 2, a statement by the ministry noted.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on Wednesday in line with its right to self-defense arising from international law to prevent the PKK/KCK's and other terror groups' efforts to re-establish their positions used to carry out terror attacks against Turkey. The operation is successfully going on, the ministry said.

With more than 40 jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanker air-crafts, and early warning and control air-crafts joining the operation, terrorists' ammunition depots, caves and bases in Gara were destroyed.

The ministry stressed that the operation was carried out in coordination with friendly and allied countries, the targets were carefully chosen, maximum care was paid for the protection of the life and property of the civilian population as well as the environment when the operation was planned and carried out.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the safety of Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups that often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

