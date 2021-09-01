UrduPoint.com

Turkey Neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK Terrorists In Northern Syria

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

ANKARA, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Turkish forces "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to the Turkey's National Defense Ministry, the terrorists attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone where Turkey carried out a cross-border anti-terror offensive.

"Our heroic commandos, who took every precaution in the region, prevented another attempted attack and neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Turkey Twitter Ankara Border Women 2016 2018 2019

Recent Stories

UAE land ports receive travellers from Oman

UAE land ports receive travellers from Oman

2 minutes ago
 Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integra ..

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integrated Office in Somalia hold dis ..

11 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz terms govt's performance as "destruct ..

Maryam Nawaz terms govt's performance as "destructive"

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs ..

Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs Passenger Guide

47 minutes ago
 New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz A ..

New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz Ahmed and Sohaib Maqsood

49 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two vet ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two veteran actresses of the Pakistan ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.