Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in an air operation in the Metina region, the ministry said on Twitter. The ministry also shared footage of the anti-terror operation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

