UrduPoint.com

Turkey Offers Condolences To Venezuela Over Floods, Landslides

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

Turkey offers condolences to Venezuela over floods, landslides

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkey offered its condolences Wednesday to Venezuela over floods and landslides caused by torrential rains in the western state of Merida which claimed at least 20 lives.

Noting that the news was received "with deep sorrow," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said: "We extend our condolences to the friendly people and Government of Venezuela and to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured." State governor Ramon Guevara on Twitter urged the public not to "politicize" the tragedy at such a "critical moment," adding the lives and well-being of the people of Merida come before any political matters.

He earlier said that over 1,200 homes had been destroyed and 17 people remained missing, adding search and rescue efforts are continuing.

Severe flooding occurred in mountain villages and streets, while towns such as Tovar, Bailadores, Zea and Santa Cruz de Mora were among the main affected areas.

Most of the fatalities were reported in Tovar, where intense rains caused the Mocoties river to overflow after hours of rainfall.

A video posted on Twitter on Aug. 24 by lawmaker Olivia Lozano showed several vehicles being washed away by the surging flood.

Landslides and floods mainly caused by heavy rains are common in the Andean region in western and southwestern Venezuela.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Flood Turkey Twitter Vehicles Santa Cruz Merida Venezuela Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

2 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

8 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

11 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.