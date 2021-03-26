UrduPoint.com
Turkey Offers To Help Egypt With Suez Canal Ship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Turkey offers to help Egypt with Suez Canal ship

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey on Friday offered to send a tugboat to help Egypt free a giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, as it pressed on with its bid to mend ties with regional rivals.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said Turkey's Nene Hatun ship was "one of the few machines in the world capable of carrying out an operation of this magnitude".

"We offered to help them and if they respond favourably, we will send help," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Karaismailoglu as saying.

Tugboats and dredgers were working on Friday to refloat the massive container ship, although salvage experts warn that the shutdown of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes could last days or even weeks.

Turkey's offer comes as Ankara seeks to normalise relations with Cairo, which broke off following the 2013 overthrow of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, who was strongly backed by Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

