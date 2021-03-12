Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey plans to host an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, ahead of a deadline for a US troop withdrawal.

"We will do this (meeting) in coordination with brotherly Qatar," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Cavusoglu as saying in reference to a separate round of talks staged in Doha.