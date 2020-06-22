UrduPoint.com
Turkey Playing 'dangerous Game' In Libya: Macron

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:50 PM

Turkey playing 'dangerous game' in Libya: Macron

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey on Monday of playing "a dangerous game" in Libya, where Ankara supports the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the conflict against rebel strongman Khalifa Haftar.

"I believe today that Turkey is playing a dangerous game in Libya and is contravening all the engagements that it made at the Berlin conference" earlier this year on finding peace, he said after meeting Tunisian President Kais Saied.

