Turkey pledges to step up virus testing

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey hopes to step up coronavirus testing to reach up to 15,000 people per day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in an address to parliament on Wednesday.

"Over 10,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed until today," he said.

"We believe the number of tests will increase even more. Our goal is to conduct at least 10-15,000 tests per day.

" Turkey has thus far recorded two deaths from coronavirus and a total of 191 cases.

Turkish authorities have announced a series of measures to limit the spread of the virus by temporarily shutting schools and universities as well as public spaces including cinemas and mass prayers.

Koca said the ministry has obtained the contact information for 372,000 people who have recently come from abroad.

"We are monitoring them through family doctors. We called 130,000 such individuals yesterday (Wednesday) alone to brief them," he said.