Turkey raises natural gas prices by 15 pct for industry

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Turkey on Friday raised natural gas prices by 15 percent for industries and electricity generation plants for October, Turkey's BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Company announced on its website.

Industrial subscribers will pay 2,358 Turkish liras (266 U.S. Dollars) per 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas, while power generation plants will pay 2,724 liras.

Natural gas prices for residences in October did not change and stood at 1,488 liras.

Turkey's natural gas imports in the first half of 2021 increased by 35 percent compared to the same period last year, press reports recently revealed.

According to experts, higher gas prices could harm Turkey's import dependency, widen the current account deficit and push up a high inflation rate even further.Annual inflation surged to 19.25 percent in August, according to official data.