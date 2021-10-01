UrduPoint.com

Turkey Raises Natural Gas Prices By 15 Pct For Industry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Turkey raises natural gas prices by 15 pct for industry

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Turkey on Friday raised natural gas prices by 15 percent for industries and electricity generation plants for October, Turkey's BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Company announced on its website.

Industrial subscribers will pay 2,358 Turkish liras (266 U.S. Dollars) per 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas, while power generation plants will pay 2,724 liras.

Natural gas prices for residences in October did not change and stood at 1,488 liras.

Turkey's natural gas imports in the first half of 2021 increased by 35 percent compared to the same period last year, press reports recently revealed.

According to experts, higher gas prices could harm Turkey's import dependency, widen the current account deficit and push up a high inflation rate even further.Annual inflation surged to 19.25 percent in August, according to official data.

Related Topics

Electricity Import Turkey Company Same August October Gas

Recent Stories

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

German shares open 1.44 pct lower

16 minutes ago
 US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind ..

US' Moderna, Japan's Takeda Say Human Error Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminatio ..

17 minutes ago
 COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools excee ..

COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools exceed 1,400

17 minutes ago
 Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered mo ..

Sarwar vows recovering IIAP project's plundered money

17 minutes ago
 Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will ..

Delay in Australian-EU Free Trade Discussions Will Not Affect Results - Finance ..

17 minutes ago
 Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK ..

Rs 500bn development package approved for AJK: AJK PM

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.