Turkey Registers 14,205 New COVID-19 Cases , 2,147,578 In Total

Mon 28th December 2020

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey diagnosed on Sunday 14,205 COVID-19 cases, including 2,806 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 2,147,578, the health ministry announced.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey increased by 254 to 19,878, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,015,230 after 21,196 more cases recovered over the past day.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 4,309 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 172,113 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests in Turkey to 23,777,926.Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.

