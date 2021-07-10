Turkey registers 5,670 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Friday confirmed 5,670 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,470,764, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 59 to 50,155, while 5,126 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 228,826 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 37.45 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 16.77 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 57.01 million doses including third booster jabs.