Turkey Registers 6,261 New COVID-19 Cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Turkey on Saturday confirmed 6,261 new COVID-19 cases, including 561 symptomatic patients, raising the total infections in the country to 5,319,359, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 69 to 48,593, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,192,945 after 6,217 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.

7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 997 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 224,128 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 56,570,784.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 19,227,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.

