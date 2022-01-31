UrduPoint.com

Turkey Registers 88,145 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:Turkey on Sunday reported 88,145 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 11,526,621, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 189 to 87,234, while 81,530 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 428,214 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14, 2021, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57.4 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, including 52.37 million who had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 141.77 million doses including the third booster jabs.

