Turkey Rejected 1 Bn Euro Migrant Aid From EU, Says Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Turkey rejected 1 bn euro migrant aid from EU, says Erdogan

Istanbul, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he had rejected an EU offer of an additional one billion Euros to help deal with millions of migrants it houses.

"We are talking to them. They tell us, 'we will send you a billion euros.' Who are you trying to fool? ... We don't want this money," Erdogan said at a news conference, as thousands of migrants try to cross from Turkey into Greece.

