Turkey Rejects Accusations Of Using Migrants To 'blackmail' EU

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:01 AM

Turkey rejects accusations of using migrants to 'blackmail' EU

Ankara, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey on Wednesday rejected accusations by the European Union that it was "blackmailing" the bloc after Ankara opened its borders to refugees seeking to flee to Europe.

"We have never seen refugees as a means of political blackmail," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said during a press conference in Ankara.

