UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Rejects US Pressure Over Russian Air Defence System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Turkey rejects US pressure over Russian air defence system

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkey on Saturday dismissed US criticism that the Russian defence systems it has bought are not compatible with Ankara's NATO commitments.

The Pentagon on Friday strongly condemned the first test of a Russian-made S-400.

"We have been clear and unwavering in our position: an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey's commitments as a US and NATO ally," said US Department of Defense spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

But Turkey stood by its decision Saturday, insisting it was meeting its NATO commitments.

"Turkey's goal is not upset anyone but to ensure its people's security," defence ministry spokesperson Sebnem Aktop said in a statement.

The S-400 test came despite repeated warnings of sanctions from the US State Department if the system was activated.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday confirmed the first test of the S-400 defence system saying: "We are not going to ask America for permission."

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Pentagon Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

50 minutes ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

50 minutes ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

2 hours ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

3 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.