Turkey reports 12,381 daily COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Sunday registered 12,381 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,587,378, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 58 to 50,879, while 5,383 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 221,463 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 39.37 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 22.46 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 65.59 million doses including third booster jabs.