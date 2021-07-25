UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Reports 12,381 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Turkey reports 12,381 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Sunday registered 12,381 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,587,378, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 58 to 50,879, while 5,383 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 221,463 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 39.37 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 22.46 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 65.59 million doses including third booster jabs.

Related Topics

Turkey China Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.